EU Should Prepare for Long, Hard 'Period of Political Confrontation' With Russia - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The European Union should prepare for a lengthy and difficult "period of political confrontation" with Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"We are going to face a long and hard period of political confrontation with Russia, and we must prepare .

.. I think this is an undeniable reality because Russia now is convinced that its confrontation with Europe ... is the surest way to reinforce the legitimacy of the Russian power," Borrell told European lawmakers.