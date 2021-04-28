UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Should Prepare For Long, Hard 'Period Of Political Confrontation' With Russia - Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 09:36 PM

EU Should Prepare for Long, Hard 'Period of Political Confrontation' With Russia - Borrell

The European Union should prepare for a lengthy and difficult "period of political confrontation" with Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The European Union should prepare for a lengthy and difficult "period of political confrontation" with Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"We are going to face a long and hard period of political confrontation with Russia, and we must prepare .

.. I think this is an undeniable reality because Russia now is convinced that its confrontation with Europe ... is the surest way to reinforce the legitimacy of the Russian power," Borrell told European lawmakers.

Related Topics

Russia Europe European Union

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development fulfills wishes ..

1 hour ago

Sanjrani calls for MP's constructive role in promo ..

15 minutes ago

Chinese Schools Urged to Boost Security in Wake of ..

15 minutes ago

RPT - UN Special Envoy Calls for More Constructive ..

15 minutes ago

Apex committee expressed concern over rising COVID ..

15 minutes ago

FDA seals three illegal colonies

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.