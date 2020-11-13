UrduPoint.com
EU Should Pursue Ecological Initiatives Independent Of US - French Environment Minister

Fri 13th November 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) French Ecology Minister Barbara Pompili on Friday said that the European Union should not tie itself to the United States in terms of green policy, given the tasks and efforts it has already expended to transform itself into "a great ecological power".

"The era of D. Trump has placed us, as European states, in the face of our responsibilities. We cannot expect everything from the United States. With the Green Pact [European Green Deal] and the objective of carbon neutrality in 2050, the EU is positioning itself as a great ecological power at the global level," Pompili tweeted.

EU Green Deal is a strategy set by the European Commission to make Europe climate neutral by 2050 and create a sustainable economy.

Meanwhile, France along with other states have expressed regret over the decision of Incumbent US President Donald Trump's administration to pull out of the Paris Climate agreement, an international deal designed to keep the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.

6 degrees Fahrenheit). The withdrawal came into force earlier in November.

France has also welcomed the recently voiced intention of US presidential candidate from Democrats Joe Biden to rejoin the Paris accord in case he takes office.

French President Emmanuel Macron has made boosting green policy a top priority after falling behind during summer local elections in several France's major cities, in which his party, La Republique en Marche, lost to the Europe Ecology-The Greens party. He had also made a sudden government reshuffle, including the appointment of incumbent ecology minister Pompili, after the electoral loss.

