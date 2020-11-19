EU Should Repatriate Migrants Ineligible for Asylum to Combat Smuggling - Von Der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The European Union has a duty to repatriate migrants who are ineligible for asylum and international protection in order to combat the "vicious cycle" perpetuated by "ruthless" people smugglers, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"There also is the truth that those who are not eligible for asylum or international protection have to go back home because this is the only way to break indeed the vicious cycle of the ruthless smugglers.

Their narrative is, 'you give me whatever you possess, and I bring you on that journey', and we have to dismantle this ruthless narrative," von der Leyen said at a high-level EU conference on migration and asylum.

The European Commission in late September proposed the creation of a new Pact on Migration and Asylum that would introduce more efficient and flexible procedures on the bloc's external borders and a greater sharing of responsibility for migrants and asylum seekers across member states.