EU Should Resist Russian, Chinese Efforts to Weaken Global Democracy - Parliament

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The European Union should cooperate with the United States and other partners to resist Russia's and China's efforts to weaken the global democracy, the European Parliament said on Thursday after adopting a report that recommends a tougher policy on Russia.

The report, submitted by ex-Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius, was supported in a 494-103 vote with 72 abstentions.

"In addition, the EU's agenda should counterbalance the efforts of Russia and China to weaken democracy worldwide and destabilise the European order ...The EU should establish a centralised framework to counter illicit financial flows, further strengthen its anti-money-laundering framework," the report read.

According to the report, the joint effort should also include "an ambitious agenda to support freedom and democracy, human rights activists and defenders of democracy."