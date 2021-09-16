UrduPoint.com

EU Should Resist Russian, Chinese Efforts To Weaken Global Democracy - Parliament

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 01:33 PM

EU Should Resist Russian, Chinese Efforts to Weaken Global Democracy - Parliament

The European Union should cooperate with the United States and other partners to resist Russia's and China's efforts to weaken the global democracy, the European Parliament said on Thursday after adopting a report that recommends a tougher policy on Russia

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The European Union should cooperate with the United States and other partners to resist Russia's and China's efforts to weaken the global democracy, the European Parliament said on Thursday after adopting a report that recommends a tougher policy on Russia.

The report, submitted by ex-Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius, was supported in a 494-103 vote with 72 abstentions.

"In addition, the EU's agenda should counterbalance the efforts of Russia and China to weaken democracy worldwide and destabilise the European order ...The EU should establish a centralised framework to counter illicit financial flows, further strengthen its anti-money-laundering framework," the report read.

According to the report, the joint effort should also include "an ambitious agenda to support freedom and democracy, human rights activists and defenders of democracy."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China Parliament Democracy Vote European Union United States

Recent Stories

CSTO to Use Its Peacekeeping Forces in UN-Led Oper ..

CSTO to Use Its Peacekeeping Forces in UN-Led Operations - Secretary General

4 minutes ago
 UK Not Intending to Antagonize France With New Aus ..

UK Not Intending to Antagonize France With New Australia-UK-US Pact - Minister

4 minutes ago
 COVID-19 Outbreak in Putin's Entourage Was Detecte ..

COVID-19 Outbreak in Putin's Entourage Was Detected Earlier in September - Kreml ..

14 minutes ago
 Kremlin Regrets European Parliament's Russia Repor ..

Kremlin Regrets European Parliament's Russia Report

15 minutes ago
 Russian Investigators Open Probe Into Inducement t ..

Russian Investigators Open Probe Into Inducement to Riot on Days of Parliamentar ..

15 minutes ago
 CSTO Calls For Developing Legal Instrument to Prev ..

CSTO Calls For Developing Legal Instrument to Prevent Weapons' Deployment in Spa ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.