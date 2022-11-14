EU Should Separate Issue of Sanctions Against Iran From Nuclear Deal - Finnish Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The European Union should keep the issue of imposing sanctions against Iran separate from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the nuclear deal, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Monday.

"I think the JCPOA is an issue that should be kept a little bit separated from all that is happening now, and there has been strong EU support that Iran would quit the development of nuclear arms, and the EU has been very strongly committed to the support of JCPOA," Haavisto said before the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

On October 17, the EU imposed sanctions on 11 Iranian individuals and four entities, including Iran's controversial morality police, due to the violent crackdown on mass protests in the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September. Later, the EU included three more individuals and one organization from Iran in a new package of sanctions for allegedly delivering drones to Russia.