EU Should Speed Up Climate Reforms To Become Energy Independent - Von Der Leyen

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 01:26 PM

The Green Deal policy, aimed at making Europe climate neutral, and renewables are the solution to the problem with growing gas prices, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, stressing that the European Union should speed up the climate reform

"We have to speed up our work on the European Green Deal to become energy independent ... Wholesale gas prices have almost doubled compared to one year ago, by contrast renewables have remained stable, they have even decreased in recent years. The long-term European Green Deal and renewables are the solution to rising electricity prices," von der Leyen said at the EU Sustainable Investment Summit.

