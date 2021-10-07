EU Should Speed Up Climate Reforms to Become Energy Independent - von der Leyen

The Green Deal policy, aimed at making Europe climate neutral, and renewables are the solution to the problem with growing gas prices, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, stressing that the European Union should speed up the climate reform

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The Green Deal policy, aimed at making Europe climate neutral, and renewables are the solution to the problem with growing gas prices, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, stressing that the European Union should speed up the climate reforms.

"We have to speed up our work on the European Green Deal to become energy independent ... Wholesale gas prices have almost doubled compared to one year ago, by contrast renewables have remained stable, they have even decreased in recent years. The long-term European Green Deal and renewables are the solution to rising electricity prices," von der Leyen said at the EU Sustainable Investment Summit.