EU Should Start Talks on Albanian Accession Until End of 2021 - Italian Foreign Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The European Union should start the negotiations on the Albanian accession to the bloc as soon as possible, maybe even until the end of the year, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said.

"Italy confirms its firm support for Albania so that it will join the European family," Di Maio told reporters on Wednesday after the talks with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The Italian foreign minister stressed that the goal was to "start the talks on Albania's accession to the European Union as soon as possible, until the end of the year, if possible."

From his point of view, this will be an optimistic message to the whole Balkan region.