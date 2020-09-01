EU Should Take Measures to Motivate Dialogue Between Belarus Authorities, Opposition- Rome

Ivan Scalfarotto, the Italian undersecretary of state at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said that the European Union should take measures to motivate the authorities in Minsk to stop the violence against the Belarusian people and engage in dialogue with the opposition

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Ivan Scalfarotto, the Italian undersecretary of state at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said that the European Union should take measures to motivate the authorities in Minsk to stop the violence against the Belarusian people and engage in dialogue with the opposition.

The EU foreign ministers previously refused to accept the results of the August 9 presidential election in Belarus and called for a transparent investigation into the Belarusian police's violence against peaceful protesters. In August, European Council President Charles Michel said that the EU would soon slap sanctions on several Belarusian officials it believed were responsible for violence and election fraud. Last week, European foreign ministers agreed in principle to impose sanctions on about 20 Belarusian officials.

"The European Union must continue to draw strength from the cohesion it is demonstrating on this dossier and implement as soon as possible the appropriate measures at its disposal to induce the Government of Minsk to immediately stop the ongoing repression, to respect fundamental freedoms (starting with press freedom) and to start a political dialogue with the opposition," Skalfarotto said, as quoted by the ministry.

Belarus is currently facing mass opposition protests that broke out following the presidential election that saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of having resorted to excessive violence during the protests.