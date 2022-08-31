UrduPoint.com

EU Should Try To Return To Diplomacy With Russia - Luxembourg's Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 09:11 PM

EU Should Try to Return to Diplomacy With Russia - Luxembourg's Foreign Minister

The EU cannot just keep introducing sanctions against Russia, it should try to get back to diplomacy, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The EU cannot just keep introducing sanctions against Russia, it should try to get back to diplomacy, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Wednesday.

"We are trying to make sure that what has already been decided is implemented. We cannot constantly (impose) sanctions, sanctions, sanctions. At some point, I think, we have to look at how we will manage to get back on the path of diplomacy," Asselborn told reporters before an informal meeting of the bloc's foreign affairs ministers in Prague.

Luxembourg's official noted that the sanctions are hurting the EU itself, referring to the energy crisis in Europe caused by the shortage of gas supplies.

The minister's statement comes at a time when the EU is discussing measures concerning visa restrictions for Russian citizens. Although some European countries have been against banning Russians from entering the EU completely, on Wednesday, the bloc's members reached a political agreement on suspending the EU-Russia visa facilitation agreement. During the meeting in Prague, the ministers also agreed to prepare recommendations for the EU countries on what to do with already issued visas to Russians.

Related Topics

Shortage Russia Europe Energy Crisis Prague Luxembourg Turkish Lira Visa Gas From Agreement

Recent Stories

Google trained over 800 Pakistani women developers ..

Google trained over 800 Pakistani women developers

2 minutes ago
 Secy reviews World Literacy Day programmes

Secy reviews World Literacy Day programmes

2 minutes ago
 All HESCO grids, feeders fully operationalized : K ..

All HESCO grids, feeders fully operationalized : Khurram Dastgir

2 minutes ago
 China's netizen population reaches 1.051 billion, ..

China's netizen population reaches 1.051 billion, boosted by 5G network infrastr ..

2 minutes ago
 Pioneer batch of SIOHS-JSMU Dental House Officers ..

Pioneer batch of SIOHS-JSMU Dental House Officers complete training

10 minutes ago
 Five more diagnosed with fatal coronavirus

Five more diagnosed with fatal coronavirus

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.