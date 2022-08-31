The EU cannot just keep introducing sanctions against Russia, it should try to get back to diplomacy, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The EU cannot just keep introducing sanctions against Russia, it should try to get back to diplomacy, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Wednesday.

"We are trying to make sure that what has already been decided is implemented. We cannot constantly (impose) sanctions, sanctions, sanctions. At some point, I think, we have to look at how we will manage to get back on the path of diplomacy," Asselborn told reporters before an informal meeting of the bloc's foreign affairs ministers in Prague.

Luxembourg's official noted that the sanctions are hurting the EU itself, referring to the energy crisis in Europe caused by the shortage of gas supplies.

The minister's statement comes at a time when the EU is discussing measures concerning visa restrictions for Russian citizens. Although some European countries have been against banning Russians from entering the EU completely, on Wednesday, the bloc's members reached a political agreement on suspending the EU-Russia visa facilitation agreement. During the meeting in Prague, the ministers also agreed to prepare recommendations for the EU countries on what to do with already issued visas to Russians.