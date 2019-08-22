UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Shows 'Undemocratic' Nature In Ignoring UK Parliament On Brexit - UKIP Leader

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:56 PM

EU Shows 'Undemocratic' Nature in Ignoring UK Parliament on Brexit - UKIP Leader

The European Union demonstrates its "undemocratic" practices in insisting on the withdrawal deal that the UK parliament has rejected three times, Richard Braine, the new leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), told Sputnik

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The European Union demonstrates its "undemocratic" practices in insisting on the withdrawal deal that the UK parliament has rejected three times, Richard Braine, the new leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), told Sputnik.

"In the past we have seen the EU just ignore the peoples of Europe, not just this country but several others, so it continues the completely anti-democratic practices of the EU and shows the European Union is not in any way a democratic system, and that in part is the problem," Braine said, when asked if he thought it fair of Brussels to ignore the parliament's decision to reject the Brexit deal.

The UKIP leader stressed that he did not think this was fair.

"They're negotiating with a poker face. That's what they do and that's what they are expected to do," Braine said.

After securing the agreement in the fall last year, Brussels has maintained that it would not reopen negotiations. However, UK lawmakers have rejected it, partly over the fear that the country could become trapped in a backstop clause, which aims to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Related Topics

Europe Parliament European Union Brussels Independence Ireland United Kingdom Brexit Border Agreement

Recent Stories

Birth anniversary of Ashfaq Ahmad observed

49 seconds ago

Rosneft Signs Agreement on Development of Offshore ..

53 seconds ago

Trump Administration Demonizes Refugees Seeking Pr ..

54 seconds ago

UK Leave Voters Unlikely to Be Satisfied Even With ..

57 seconds ago

UNSC session on Kashmir biggest achievement of Pak ..

6 minutes ago

Roscosmos' Dmitry Rogozin Announces Creation of Ru ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.