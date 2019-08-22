EU Shows 'Undemocratic' Nature in Ignoring UK Parliament on Brexit - UKIP Leader

The European Union demonstrates its "undemocratic" practices in insisting on the withdrawal deal that the UK parliament has rejected three times, Richard Braine, the new leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), told Sputnik

"In the past we have seen the EU just ignore the peoples of Europe, not just this country but several others, so it continues the completely anti-democratic practices of the EU and shows the European Union is not in any way a democratic system, and that in part is the problem," Braine said, when asked if he thought it fair of Brussels to ignore the parliament's decision to reject the Brexit deal.

The UKIP leader stressed that he did not think this was fair.

"They're negotiating with a poker face. That's what they do and that's what they are expected to do," Braine said.

After securing the agreement in the fall last year, Brussels has maintained that it would not reopen negotiations. However, UK lawmakers have rejected it, partly over the fear that the country could become trapped in a backstop clause, which aims to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.