EU Signed Contract With Johnson & Johnson on Up to 400Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The European Union signed on Wednesday a contract with Johnson & Johnson on purchasing up to 400 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced, adding that more deals with pharmaceutical companies will follow.

"As coronavirus spreads rapidly across Europe, we are securing doses of future vaccine to protect citizens. Today we signed a contract with #JNJ [Johnson & Johnson]. It enables EU countries to buy up to 400 million doses. This is our 3rd contract with a pharma company. More will follow," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.