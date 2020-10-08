UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

EU Signs Deal With US Firm Gilead to Procure 500,000 Remdesivir COVID-19 Treatment Courses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The European Commission said on Thursday it has inked a deal with US pharmaceutical firm Gilead to procure 500,000 treatment courses of remdesivir to treat coronavirus symptoms.

"Today we secure access to Remdesivir for the treatment of up to 500,000 patients in need.  We are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to ensure that safe and efficient therapeutics are available against COVID-19," Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and food Safety, said in a statement from the EU's executive body.

The agreement is part of a procurement framework that seeks to provide all European nations, including the United Kingdom, Iceland, Norway, and EU candidate nations.

The medication, which goes by the brand name Veklury, can be ordered directly by the nations in question and can only be administered to patients needing supplemental oxygen, the statement explains.

The EU has shown steadfastness in reaching pledge deals and procurement of vaccines, treatment and equipment as the second wave of infections continues to proliferate throughout the continent.

Remdesivir was touted by US President Donald Trump as a "game-changer" early on in the pandemic which sparked a global race for the available supply of the drug. Global firms such as Gilead have since turned to producing their own supply.

