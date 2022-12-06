UrduPoint.com

EU Signs Provisional Green Deal To Tackle Global Deforestation - EU Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 05:50 PM

EU Signs Provisional Green Deal to Tackle Global Deforestation - EU Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The European Parliament and the Council on Tuesday reached a preliminary agreement on a deal to reduce the risk of deforestation and forest degradation associated with goods imported into or exported from the EU.

"The Commission welcomes the provisional political agreement just reached between the European Parliament and the Council on an EU Regulation on deforestation-free supply chains. Once adopted and applied, the new law will ensure that a set of key goods placed on the EU market will no longer contribute to deforestation and forest degradation in the EU and elsewhere in the world," the European Commission said in a statement.

The EU is a major consumer of these products, and this measure is designed to help reduce global logging and forest degradation, which, in turn, will lower greenhouse gas emissions and biodiversity loss, the statement added.

Under the agreement, companies will have to conduct "due diligence" on products such as palm oil, cattle, soybeans, coffee, cocoa, timber and rubber, as well as derived products, namely beef, furniture and chocolate, which are considered "the main driver of deforestation due to agricultural expansion," the Commission said.

French President Emmanuel Macron supported the step, noting that France has always been committed to addressing climate change and has played a significant role in combating deforestation and forest degradation.

"We have worked to achieve this and France has led the way: the European Union bans the import of products derived from deforestation. We are the first in the world to do so! The battle for the climate and biodiversity is accelerating," Macron said on Twitter.

The new regulation should now be formally adopted by the EU Parliament and the Council. Large traders will then have 18 months to implement the new rules, while smaller companies will be able to use a longer adaptation period, the Commission added.

