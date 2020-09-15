EU Slams Alleged Poisoning of Navalny, Calls on Russia to Engage in Probe - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union condemns the "assassination attempt" on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is still receiving treatment in Berlin, and calls on Russia to cooperate on the probe, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The European Union condemns the "assassination attempt" on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is still receiving treatment in Berlin, and calls on Russia to cooperate on the probe, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this assassination attempt, these are the words we have to use," Borrell said.

The EU foreign policy chief noted that there was "irrefutable evidence" that a nerve agent of the Novichok group, "similar to the one used in the assassination attempt on Sergey and Yulia Skripal" was used.

Borrell called on Russia "to cooperate fully on this investigation, particularly with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons."

Borrell also extended "best wishes" to Navalny and his family.