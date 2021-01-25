UrduPoint.com
EU Slams AstraZeneca Vaccine Delay, Urges Transparency

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 11:53 PM

EU slams AstraZeneca vaccine delay, urges transparency

The EU angrily warned drugs firm AstraZeneca on Monday that delays to agreed deliveries of the coronavirus vaccine are unacceptable and proposed a mechanism to shine light on exports from the bloc

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The EU angrily warned drugs firm AstraZeneca on Monday that delays to agreed deliveries of the coronavirus vaccine are unacceptable and proposed a mechanism to shine light on exports from the bloc.

"The European union wants to know exactly which doses have been produced where by AstraZeneca so far, and if or to whom they have been delivered," Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.

AstraZeneca has warned production delays will mean it will not be able to meet promised targets on shipping to the EU, but Kyriakides said "this new schedule is not acceptable to the European Union."

More Stories From World

