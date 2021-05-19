UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Slams Belarus Closure Of Independent News Site

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

EU slams Belarus closure of independent news site

The European Union on Wednesday condemned the Belarusian authorities for closing down the country's leading independent news site and detaining its staff in a widening crackdown following major opposition protests

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The European Union on Wednesday condemned the Belarusian authorities for closing down the country's leading independent news site and detaining its staff in a widening crackdown following major opposition protests.

"In the latest act of continued repression and intimidation by the regime, the authorities have on Monday targeted the largest independent media outlet Tut.by," an EU spokesman said in a statement.

"At least 15 outlet workers have been detained, its domain has been blocked, offices and private apartments of their staff searched, and a criminal case against its leadership opened." The statement said "the harassment of journalists must stop and all those detained must be immediately released, together with all political prisoners." "There can be no impunity for perpetrators of human rights abuses. The EU, together with the international community, is coordinating efforts to hold them to account," it said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said last week that the bloc was preparing a fourth round of sanctions against the regime of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko over its crackdown on opposition.

The EU has already hit Lukashenko and 87 officials and businessmen tied to his regime with asset freezes and visa bans.

The Belarusian strongman claimed victory for a sixth term in August elections that were widely criticised internationally and by the opposition as fraudulent.

The authorities responded to widespread protests with a brutal crackdown that saw thousands detained, several killed and opposition leaders jailed or forced into exile.

Journalists in the ex-Soviet nation have increasingly been targeted by the regime as it seeks to stifle any criticism.

