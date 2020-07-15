UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Slams Belarus For Barring Opposition Candidates From Presidential Race

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

EU Slams Belarus for Barring Opposition Candidates From Presidential Race

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell criticized Belarus on Tuesday for barred two presidential hopefuls from challenging the incumbent in next month's election.

The eastern European nation's Central Electoral Commission said that Viktar Babaryka and Valery Tsapkala had been excluded from the race for, respectively, misreporting the income and not having enough valid signatures from voters.

"The seemingly arbitrary exclusion of candidates limits the possibility for the Belarusian people to express their will and already undermines the overall integrity and democratic nature of the elections," Borrell said in a statement.

He added that by removing the opposition candidates from the August 9 race the authorities had "failed to ensure a meaningful and competitive political contest," and again insisted on the presence of OSCE observers at the election.

A spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry replied that Belarus was an independent country and was not concerned with the opinion of the European Union on how the electoral process should be organized.

Related Topics

Election European Union Belarus August From Race Opposition

Recent Stories

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

1 hour ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

2 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

3 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

3 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.