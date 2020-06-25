(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union has condemned recent attacks conducted by the Shia Houthi rebel movement on Saudi Arabia's cities, and reiterated its call on the Yemeni warring parties to resume political talks under the United Nations' auspices in a bid to stop hostilities, a spokesman for the EU External Action Service said on Thursday

Earlier this week, the Saudi-led coalition's spokesman, Col. Turki al-Maliki, said that the alliance's forces had managed to intercept and destroy several ballistic missiles and a number of booby-trapped unmanned aerial vehicles that targeted peaceful population and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia.

"The European Union condemns this indiscriminate attack on Saudi cities claimed by the Houthis. This follows an intensification of hostilities within Yemen where civilians, including children, continue to bear the brunt of the conflict's violence. All attacks against civilians are unacceptable," the spokesman said in an official statement.

According to the spokesman, the recent escalation runs counter to the efforts of UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths to mediate a comprehensive ceasefire and resume negotiations between the country's belligerents.

"The EU reiterates its call for all sides to enter into political talks under UN auspices and continues to fully support the efforts of the UN Special Envoy in this regard," the spokesman added.

Earlier in the day, the Houthi-run Al Masirah broadcaster reported the coalition's air force had launched around 40 airstrikes on four Yemeni provinces in the country's western and central parts.

On April 8, the coalition declared that it would halt all military operation in Yemen for two weeks in response to UN calls for a global ceasefire amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has complicated the situation in the already war-torn country. Later in the month, the alliance decided to prolong the truce for an additional month.

Despite the temporary ceasefire, the parties had continued to carry out attacks against each other.