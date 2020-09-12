EU Slams 'Open Disregard for Rule of Law' in Belarus - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The European Union has criticized the escalation of violence in Belarus and the forced exile of the county's opposition figures, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said in a statement on Friday.

"The European Union deplores the increasingly open disregard for the rule of law in Belarus, in particular the escalation of violence and forced exile of members of the Coordination Council, in violation of Belarus' domestic laws and its international obligations," the statement read.

Borrell also stressed the need for an inclusive dialogue between the opposition and the Belarusian authorities.

"The EU reiterates its determination to impose sanctions on individuals responsible for violence, the repression of peaceful protests and the falsification of election results and is ready to take further restrictive measures as necessary," the diplomat noted.

The Coordination Council was set up by the opposition members, who reject the results of a recent presidential election. State prosecutors launched a case against the council, suggesting that it could harm the national security. The council says its goals and methods comply with the constitution.