BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The European Union has criticized the Taliban (banned in Russia) on Wednesday for forming a transitional government that was neither inclusive nor representative of Afghanistan's ethnic and religious diversity.

"Upon initial analysis of the Names announced, it does not look like the inclusive and representative formation in terms of the rich ethnic and religious diversity of Afghanistan we hoped to see and that the Taliban were promising over the past weeks," an EU spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the Taliban presented an all-male cabinet of ministers, mostly of Pashtun origin, led by Mullah Hasan Akhund, a close ally of the Islamist militant group's founder.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after a crisis meeting of European foreign ministers last week that the EU was ready to send its mission back to Afghanistan as soon as the Taliban ensured "an inclusive and representative transitional government through negotiations."