EU Slams Turkey for New Detention Warrant Filed Against Activist Hours After Release

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) Turkey's judiciary has damaged its credibility further after Istanbul's Chief Prosecutor issued a new detention order against businessman and human rights activist Osman Kavala, just hours after he was released from prison, the European External Action Service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The lack of credible grounds to re-arrest Osman Kavala and to continue his detention pending different charges, further damages the credibility of Turkey's judiciary," Peter Stano, an EU external affairs spokesman said.

After spending 28 months in pretrial detention, the businessman was acquitted on Tuesday, along with eight others, of charges relating to nationwide protests that began in Istanbul's Gezi Park in 2013, the country's state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Later on Tuesday, Kavala was re-arrested as part of a government probe into US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen's movement, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization by Ankara, which the Turkish government accuses of orchestrating a defeated coup in July 2016.

Stano added that it will closely monitor the ongoing legal process, and reminded Turkey of its status as a candidate country to join the union.

"As a candidate country and long-standing member of the Council of Europe, Turkey is expected to apply the highest democratic standards and practices, including the right to a fair trial, the strict respect of the principle of presumption of innocence and a legal process," Stano said.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled this past December that Kavala's detention was arbitrary, and was carried out in bad faith. The court urged Turkey to immediately release the businessman.

Kavala in 2002 founded the Anadolu Kultur non-profit cultural organization that supports Turkey's ethnic and religious minorities, and also seeks for Turkish reconciliation with Armenia and the region's Kurdish population.