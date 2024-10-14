EU Slams 'unacceptable' Israel Attacks On Lebanon Peacekeepers
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Monday denounced as "completely unacceptable" a series of Israeli attacks that have injured United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.
"The 27 (EU) members agreed on asking (the) Israelis to stop attacking UNIFIL," Borrell told reporters ahead of a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Luxembourg. "It's completely unacceptable attacking United Nations troops," he said.
At least five peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days as Israel targets Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
UNIFIL, a mission of about 9,500 troops of various nationalities created following Israel's 1978 invasion of Lebanon, has accused the Israeli military of "deliberately" firing on its positions.
"Many European members are participating in this mission," Borrell noted. "Their work is very important."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on UN chief Antonio Guterres Sunday to move peacekeepers deployed in south Lebanon out of "harm's way", saying Hezbollah was using them as "human shields".
UNIFIL has refused to leave its positions.
Recent Stories
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit
Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan
Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow
U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
More Stories From World
-
SpaceX's Starship rocket completes 5th test flight, returning booster on land51 minutes ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits Fiji Islands Region -- GFZ51 minutes ago
-
Tech breakthroughs bring record high shale oil production in China1 hour ago
-
Mainland aircraft carrier Liaoning participates in "Joint Sword-2024B" drills1 hour ago
-
Three dead due to rain-related disasters in Sri Lanka1 hour ago
-
Role of government, poverty research tipped for economics Nobel1 hour ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Monday1 hour ago
-
Guterres slams Israeli attacks on UN position in Lebanon; may constitute 'war crime'1 hour ago
-
China unveils measures to boost financing for businesses1 hour ago
-
5,000-year-old king's tomb discovered in central China1 hour ago
-
KSrelief sends second relief plane to Lebanon1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia Secures historic seven medals at 2024 World Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships in Italy2 hours ago