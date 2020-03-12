UrduPoint.com
EU Slams US For 'unilaterally' Imposing Travel Ban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:41 PM

European Union leaders on Thursday rebuked the United States for imposing a unilateral travel ban on arrivals from countries in the Schengen passport-free zone without consulting them

"The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent, and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action," EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel said.

"The European Union disapproves of the fact that the US decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation," they said in a written statement.

"The European Union is taking strong action to limit the spread of the virus," they insisted.

The Schengen zone includes most EU member states along with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland -- but not Britain, Ireland, Croatis, Romania, Bulgaria or Cyprus.

US President Donald Trump said the ban on travellers from the zone would come into effect at midnight Friday, and would not affect US citizens returning from Europe.

