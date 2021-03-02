UrduPoint.com
EU Slaps Russia With New Personal Sanctions Over Navalny Affair - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The European Union has introduced new personal sanctions against Russia due to the situation around Alexey Navalny, the DPA agency reported on Tuesday.

The sanctions are imposed against high-ranking Russian officials in connection with Navalny's imprisonment, it said.

Those sanctioned include Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, Investigative Committee head Nikolai Bastrykin, Federal Penitentiary Service Alexander Kalashnikov and National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov, it said.

