EU Slaps Sanctions on 2 Persons, 4 Entities Linked to Building Kerch Bridge to Crimea

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The Council of the European Union on Thursday put two persons and four organizations on its sanctions list for their involvement in the construction of the Kerch Strait bridge to the Crimean peninsula.

"The Council today added two individuals and four entities to the list of those individuals and entities subject to restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. These measures were adopted in the light of the role played by these people and entities in the construction of the bridge and railway tracks linking Russia to the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula via the Kerch Strait, and further isolating Crimea from Ukraine," the council said in a statement, adding that the numbers of sanctioned people and entities are at 177 and 48, respectively.

The sanctions in question include a travel ban that prevents transit or entry into the territory of the European Union as well as an asset freeze.

The council also reiterated its opposition to the reunification of Crimea with Russia.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in the March 2014 referendum. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results and placed sanctions on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, as the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.

After the reunification, Russia began building a railway bridge to connect the peninsula with the mainland. The bridge was formally inaugurated by President Vladimir Putin in December 2019.