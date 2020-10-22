UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Slaps Sanctions On Russian Spies For Hacking German Parliament

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:23 PM

EU slaps sanctions on Russian spies for hacking German parliament

The EU imposed sanctions Thursday on senior Russian intelligence officers for their alleged role in hacking the computer network in the German parliament in 2015

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ):The EU imposed sanctions Thursday on senior Russian intelligence officers for their alleged role in hacking the computer network in the German parliament in 2015.

The head of the GRU military intelligence agency, Igor Kostyukov, and intelligence officer Dmitri Badin have been banned from EU soil and are subject to an asset freeze.

A GRU unit, alleged to be responsible for cyber attacks, has also been added to the EU sanctions list.

A cyber attack in April and May 2015 completely paralysed the IT infrastructure of the Bundestag and the entire parliament had to be taken offline for days while it was fixed.

In a statement, the European Council said that "a considerable amount of data had been stolen" and that "the e-mail accounts of several members of parliament, including that of Chancellor Angela Merkel" had been hit.

Merkel has publicly blamed Russia for the hacking.

Kostyukov was already on another EU sanctions list. In January 2019, he was banned from entering the UK and bank accounts allegedly link to him in the EU were frozen because of the nerve agent attack on British-based former double agent Sergei Skripal.

Badin had already been identified by German investigating authorities as the suspected mastermind behind the attack on the Bundestag.

An arrest warrant was issued against him by Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor General in May. The US FBI is seeking Badin on suspicions of having influenced the presidential election of 2016.

According to the European Council, Badin is alleged to have worked for the GRU's 85th Main Centre for Special Services (GTsSS) -- a notorious cyber unit also known as "APT28" and "Fancy Bear".

Related Topics

Election Attack Russia Parliament German Bank Germany United Kingdom Badin Angela Merkel January April May FBI 2016 2015 2019 From Hacking

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel sign memorandum of understanding on mu ..

11 minutes ago

US, United Arab Emirates to Expand Commercial Part ..

3 minutes ago

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon holds first mass even ..

41 minutes ago

Foreign currency deposits in UAE banks up 7.3 pct ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi setting international example for sustai ..

56 minutes ago

Putin Says Extension of Coronavirus-Linked Support ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.