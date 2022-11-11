UrduPoint.com

EU Slow With New Russia Sanctions Due To Lack Of Tools, 'Sanction Fatigue' - Source

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 10:15 PM

EU Slow With New Russia Sanctions Due to Lack of Tools, 'Sanction Fatigue' - Source

The European Union will introduce the ninth package of sanctions against Russia significantly later than it initially planned due to "sanction fatigue" among member states and a limited amount of pressure tools, an EU source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The European Union will introduce the ninth package of sanctions against Russia significantly later than it initially planned due to "sanction fatigue" among member states and a limited amount of pressure tools, an EU source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, a high-ranking EU official told reporters in Brussels that the bloc might approve new sanctions against Russia by the end of 2022.

"There is already some sort of sanction fatigue between the member states, and also there is not much left to sanction, when it comes to sanctions against Russia, as most of the tools have been used in this field," the source said, when asked about reasons for the delay in the introduction of new sanctions against Russia.

EU member states will discuss the new package of sanctions "to shape it and give it the final structure," but they will eventually give it a green light "in one way or another," the source added.

So far, according to the source, the bloc is considering the possibility of banning diamond and some types of metal imports from Russia as part of the ninth package of sanctions, with new restrictions also likely to affect Belarus.

The issues under consideration also include the addition of more individuals and entities to the sanction list and measures to close loopholes found in previous packages, the source told Sputnik.

"Discussions include the possibility of banning diamond and some types of metal imports from Russia to the EU. The key here, like in the previous packages, is unity between the member states. The Commission is working to balance the concerns of the member states and, at the same time, maintain unity on this field," the source said.

Western countries have set the course for isolating Russia after it launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. They rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved eight packages of sanctions against Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Brussels Same Belarus February From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Juve striker Vlahovic named in Serbia World Cup sq ..

Juve striker Vlahovic named in Serbia World Cup squad

2 minutes ago
 DG,SBP inaugurates first ever Athletics Academy at ..

DG,SBP inaugurates first ever Athletics Academy at Punjab Stadium

2 minutes ago
 Swati remains absent from committee's meeting form ..

Swati remains absent from committee's meeting formed to probe his leaked video s ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia Bans Entry for 200 US Citizens - Foreign Mi ..

Russia Bans Entry for 200 US Citizens - Foreign Ministry

7 minutes ago
 Twitter Users Experience Problems With New Subscri ..

Twitter Users Experience Problems With New Subscription Service - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh calls on former President Asif Ali ..

Governor Sindh calls on former President Asif Ali Zardari

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.