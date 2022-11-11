EU Slow With New Russia Sanctions Due to Lack of Tools, 'Sanction Fatigue' - Source

The European Union will introduce the ninth package of sanctions against Russia significantly later than it initially planned due to "sanction fatigue" among member states and a limited amount of pressure tools, an EU source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The European Union will introduce the ninth package of sanctions against Russia significantly later than it initially planned due to "sanction fatigue" among member states and a limited amount of pressure tools, an EU source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, a high-ranking EU official told reporters in Brussels that the bloc might approve new sanctions against Russia by the end of 2022.

"There is already some sort of sanction fatigue between the member states, and also there is not much left to sanction, when it comes to sanctions against Russia, as most of the tools have been used in this field," the source said, when asked about reasons for the delay in the introduction of new sanctions against Russia.

EU member states will discuss the new package of sanctions "to shape it and give it the final structure," but they will eventually give it a green light "in one way or another," the source added.

So far, according to the source, the bloc is considering the possibility of banning diamond and some types of metal imports from Russia as part of the ninth package of sanctions, with new restrictions also likely to affect Belarus.

The issues under consideration also include the addition of more individuals and entities to the sanction list and measures to close loopholes found in previous packages, the source told Sputnik.

"Discussions include the possibility of banning diamond and some types of metal imports from Russia to the EU. The key here, like in the previous packages, is unity between the member states. The Commission is working to balance the concerns of the member states and, at the same time, maintain unity on this field," the source said.

Western countries have set the course for isolating Russia after it launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. They rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved eight packages of sanctions against Moscow.