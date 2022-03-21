UrduPoint.com

EU Societies Under Pressure By Influx Of Ukrainian Refugees - Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 06:53 PM

The current influx of refugees to the European Union from Ukraine is much heavier than during the "open arms" wave of 2015-2016 and puts "a lot of" pressure on host societies, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Monday

"What we experienced in 2015-2016 was less than 2 million refugees that came to the whole of the EU during two years. Now, we have seen 3,3 million in less than four weeks. So, of course, this puts a lot of pressure on societies," Johansson said at a press conference in Estonia.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

According to the UN refugee agency, over 3.4 million people have already fled Ukraine since the start of hostilities.

