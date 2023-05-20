(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Chinese Special Representative on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui plans to visit Brussels, a source from the European Union told Ria Novosti on Friday, but did not specify the exact date of Li's trip.

"China's Special Envoy on Ukraine LI Hui during his stay in Brussels (will) meet with EEAS Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and other EU officials," the source said.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin confirmed that Li will visit the headquarters of the European Union in Brussels to promote a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis.