UrduPoint.com

EU Source Confirms Visit Of China's Special Representative On Eurasian Affairs To Brussels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2023 | 12:50 AM

EU Source Confirms Visit of China's Special Representative on Eurasian Affairs to Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Chinese Special Representative on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui plans to visit Brussels, a source from the European Union told Ria Novosti on Friday, but did not specify the exact date of Li's trip.

"China's Special Envoy on Ukraine LI Hui during his stay in Brussels (will) meet with EEAS Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and other EU officials," the source said.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin confirmed that Li will visit the headquarters of the European Union in Brussels to promote a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

Related Topics

Ukraine China European Union Visit Brussels From

Recent Stories

Haney puts undisputed lightweight title on line ag ..

Haney puts undisputed lightweight title on line against Lomachenko

1 hour ago
 Humanitarian Assistance Reaching Zone Affected by ..

Humanitarian Assistance Reaching Zone Affected by Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar - UN

1 hour ago
 Russia Plans to Connect Iran's Caspian Ports of Ra ..

Russia Plans to Connect Iran's Caspian Ports of Rasht, Astara by Rail in 4 Years

1 hour ago
 Officer Charged for Leaking Police Information to ..

Officer Charged for Leaking Police Information to Proud Boys Leader - US Justice ..

1 hour ago
 Rubio takes maiden win in shortened Giro stage 13

Rubio takes maiden win in shortened Giro stage 13

1 hour ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman condemns ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman condemns suicide attack against JI Chie ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.