EU Source Not Ruling Out Holding Urgent EU Summit On Belarus Amid Migration Crisis
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:05 PM
EU member states' leaders may hold an extraordinary meeting on Belarus in a videoconference format amid the influx of migrants to Poland after discussing the topic at the ministerial level, a source in the bloc told reporters on Wednesday
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) EU member states' leaders may hold an extraordinary meeting on Belarus in a videoconference format amid the influx of migrants to Poland after discussing the topic at the ministerial level, a source in the bloc told reporters on Wednesday.
"It looks very likely that on EU27 ministerial level the border issue and the sanctions will be discussed shortly. A leaders' VTC (videoconference) might follow afterwards," the source said.
EU foreign ministers will discuss the situation in Belarus during a meeting next Monday.