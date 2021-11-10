EU Source Not Ruling Out Holding Urgent EU Summit on Belarus Amid Migration Crisis

EU member states' leaders may hold an extraordinary meeting on Belarus in a videoconference format amid the influx of migrants to Poland after discussing the topic at the ministerial level, a source in the bloc told reporters on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) EU member states' leaders may hold an extraordinary meeting on Belarus in a videoconference format amid the influx of migrants to Poland after discussing the topic at the ministerial level, a source in the bloc told reporters on Wednesday.

"It looks very likely that on EU27 ministerial level the border issue and the sanctions will be discussed shortly. A leaders' VTC (videoconference) might follow afterwards," the source said.

EU foreign ministers will discuss the situation in Belarus during a meeting next Monday.