EU, South Korean Leaders to Talk Tuesday About COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen will talk with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in about their joint fight against the new coronavirus by video on Tuesday.

The trio will take stock of how Europe and Asia have handled the pandemic and discuss ways of improving their cooperation and strengthening resilience at the international level.

The trilateral summit will see the leaders reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism and the rule of law as part of the EU-South Korean strategic partnership, which marks its 10th anniversary this year.

The leaders were to meet in-person in the first half of 2020 but the outbreak undermined their plans. They hope to hold the 10th Korea-EU summit in Seoul as soon as conditions allow.

Moon is also going to discuss border tensions on the Korean Peninsula, after North Korea threatened cross-border military action earlier this month over propaganda leaflets that drifted in from the South.