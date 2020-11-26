UrduPoint.com
EU-Southern Mediterranean Ministerial Meeting To Begin On Thursday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

EU-Southern Mediterranean Ministerial Meeting to Begin on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The EU-Southern Neighbourhood ministerial meeting will be held on Thursday via videoconferencing.

The meeting will precede the 5th Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean that will bring together ministers of foreign affairs of the union's member states on Friday.

The participants are expected to discuss progress in relations between EU member states and Southern Mediterranean countries during the 25 years since the establishment of the Barcelona Process, a framework set up to promote cooperation between them across a wide spectrum of areas, with a focus on post-coronavirus economic recovery.

