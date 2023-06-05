UrduPoint.com

EU Special Envoy Visiting Pristina, Belgrade To Discuss Situation In Kosovo - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 05:20 PM

EU Special Envoy Visiting Pristina, Belgrade to Discuss Situation in Kosovo - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak is visiting Kosovo and Serbia to discuss recent tensions in the region, with US Deputy Assistant Secretary Gabriel Escobar accompanying him during the trip, spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said on Monday.

"The EU special representative, Miroslav Lajcak, is traveling to the region. He will be in Pristina later today and in Belgrade tomorrow accompanied by US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Western Balkans Mr. Escobar. They are going to follow up on the European and American calls on Serbia and Kosovo to de-escalate immediately the situation and to take steps to provide sustainable solutions," Stano told a briefing.

The EU is ready to provide a platform for a meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, the spokesman stated.

"Of course, we are always ready to host and call for a meeting of the next high-level dialogue between President Vucic and Prime Minister Kurti, when the conditions are ripe, when they both agree. But at this stage, the most important thing is de-escalation, concrete steps on the ground," Stano added.

Last Monday, thousands of Kosovo Serbs came to the local administration buildings in the Serb-majority municipalities in northern Kosovo, demanding the removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office following elections boycotted by the Serbs. Kosovar police and troops of NATO's local KFOR contingent, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were deployed. Police used tear gas to break up the demonstrations and escort the mayors into town halls.

At least 52 Serbs were injured in Monday's clashes in Kosovo, Vucic said. The KFOR contingent said that 30 of their troops were injured.

Related Topics

Injured NATO Prime Minister Police Pristina Belgrade Serbia Albanian Gas

Recent Stories

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office explores op ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office explores opportunities to Accelerate inno ..

22 minutes ago
 Phase 1 of Dubai Investments’ Danah Bay in Ras A ..

Phase 1 of Dubai Investments’ Danah Bay in Ras Al Khaimah fully sold out

22 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session regarding ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session regarding Islamic teachings for the fem ..

26 minutes ago
 Your Next Entertainment Companion – Infinix SMAR ..

Your Next Entertainment Companion – Infinix SMART 7 series is now available na ..

30 minutes ago
 German Embassy hosts ‘Climate Talks’, exhibiti ..

German Embassy hosts ‘Climate Talks’, exhibition on energy transition at Kha ..

37 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality commemorates World Env ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality commemorates World Environment Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.