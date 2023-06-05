EU Special Envoy Visiting Pristina, Belgrade to Discuss Situation in Kosovo - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak is visiting Kosovo and Serbia to discuss recent tensions in the region, with US Deputy Assistant Secretary Gabriel Escobar accompanying him during the trip, spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said on Monday.

"The EU special representative, Miroslav Lajcak, is traveling to the region. He will be in Pristina later today and in Belgrade tomorrow accompanied by US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Western Balkans Mr. Escobar. They are going to follow up on the European and American calls on Serbia and Kosovo to de-escalate immediately the situation and to take steps to provide sustainable solutions," Stano told a briefing.

The EU is ready to provide a platform for a meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, the spokesman stated.

"Of course, we are always ready to host and call for a meeting of the next high-level dialogue between President Vucic and Prime Minister Kurti, when the conditions are ripe, when they both agree. But at this stage, the most important thing is de-escalation, concrete steps on the ground," Stano added.

Last Monday, thousands of Kosovo Serbs came to the local administration buildings in the Serb-majority municipalities in northern Kosovo, demanding the removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office following elections boycotted by the Serbs. Kosovar police and troops of NATO's local KFOR contingent, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were deployed. Police used tear gas to break up the demonstrations and escort the mayors into town halls.

At least 52 Serbs were injured in Monday's clashes in Kosovo, Vucic said. The KFOR contingent said that 30 of their troops were injured.