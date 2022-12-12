EU Special Representative to Travel to Kosovo Ahead of EU Council on Thursday - Borrell

EU Special Representative for Kosovo Tomas Szunyog will travel to the region in a bid to reduce tensions ahead of the EU Council scheduled for Thursday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

"We agreed several steps to defuse tensions in North Kosovo, and I have asked the EU special representative to travel to the region ahead of the EU Council," Borrell said.