EU Special Representative To Visit Belgrade, Pristina On Friday - Spokesman

January 18, 2023

EU Special Representative to Visit Belgrade, Pristina on Friday - Spokesman

EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak will visit Belgrade and Pristina on Friday to discuss further steps to normalize the relations between Serbia and Kosovo, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak will visit Belgrade and Pristina on Friday to discuss further steps to normalize the relations between Serbia and Kosovo, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said.

"Lajcak will travel to the region this week... EU Special Representative Lajcak will visit Kosovo and Serbia this Friday. In Pristina, he will meet with (Kosovo's) Prime Minister (Albin) Kuri and then in Belgrade he will meet with (Serbian) President (Aleksandar) Vucic," Stano told a briefing.

The spokesman noted that the goal of the visit would be to discuss further steps in the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia.

Stano added that Lajcak would be accompanied by foreign policy special advisers of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar.

In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia, which has still not recognized its independence along with dozens of other UN member states. In 2013, Serbia and Kosovo signed an EU-mediated agreement to normalize relations, but the dialogue soon came to a standstill. Tensions have been simmering on the border since mid-2022, escalating several times into road blockages in Northern Kosovo and belligerent rhetoric on both sides.

