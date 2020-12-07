UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Split Over Tougher Action On Turkey Ahead Of Crucial Summit - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:16 PM

EU Split Over Tougher Action on Turkey Ahead of Crucial Summit - Reports

The European Union is on the fence about sanctioning Ankara over what it sees as Turkish provocations in the Mediterranean, ahead of a crucial summit this week, a Brussels-based news website cited its sources as saying Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The European Union is on the fence about sanctioning Ankara over what it sees as Turkish provocations in the Mediterranean, ahead of a crucial summit this week, a Brussels-based news website cited its sources as saying Monday.

EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to agree their security and foreign policy posture, including on Turkey, after demanding in October that it stop drilling in Cypriot waters.

Unnamed sources told Euractiv that Cyprus, Greece, France, Austria, Slovenia and Slovakia were in favor of taking a hard line on Turkey over its perceived transgressions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

However, a group of nations led by the EU powerhouse Germany has been opposed to imposing sanctions on Ankara, opting instead for a "wait-and-see" approach toward their key trade partner.

The outlet said sources did not rule out that 27 EU leaders could agree a list of "light sanctions," which might be put on paper by foreign ministers in January and discussed at the next summit in March. It will be held under the presidency of Portugal, which has remained silent on the matter.

Related Topics

Turkey France European Union Germany Brussels Ankara Austria Portugal Slovakia Slovenia Cyprus Greece January March October

Recent Stories

Barakah Unit 1 reaches 100% power as it steps clos ..

6 minutes ago

100 meetings take place on first day of Dubai Inte ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan's National Carrier PTCL Integrates Avaya ..

29 minutes ago

Pope to visit Iraq in March, first foreign trip si ..

5 minutes ago

ICCI delegation visits FIDMC to explore investment ..

5 minutes ago

Around 2,000 Moscow Residents Got Vaccinated Again ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.