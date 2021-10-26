EU Spokesman Confirms Borrell, Palestinian Prime Minister to Meet in Brussels on Wednesday

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and the Palestinian prime minister will meet in Brussels on Wednesday, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano confirmed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and the Palestinian prime minister will meet in Brussels on Wednesday, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano confirmed.

"Borrell will meet Palestinian prime minister tomorrow, the topics are the cooperation and relations between the EU and Palestine and of course the latest developments in the region and the need to resume direct negotiations," Stano said at a briefing on Tuesday.