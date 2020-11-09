UrduPoint.com
EU Spokesman Reiterates Bloc's Support For Belarusian Opposition Following Protests

The European Union has reiterated its support for the Belarusian opposition and their desire for "democratic change" following the most recent protests in the country this past weekend, the bloc's foreign policy spokesman, Peter Stano, said on Monday

"Over 1000 peaceful protestors arrested again in Minsk last Sunday. [The EU] condemns this latest blatant violation of fundamental human rights & continued repression. EU will continue supporting legitimate calls of Belarusian people for a democratic change," Stano wrote on Twitter.

Belarus's non-governmental human rights center Viasna reported on Monday morning that more than 1,000 people were detained during Sunday's unsanctioned protests.

The EU has publicly come out in support of the Belarusian opposition and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who fled to Lithuania following the August 9 presidential vote that saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win a sixth term in office.

The bloc imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and 14 other government officials this past Friday. Brussels had already sanctioned roughly 40 Belarusian officials in the first round of punitive measures back in October.

Lukashenko and other high-ranking Belarusian ministers have slammed the EU and other countries for attempting to interfere in Belarus's domestic affairs. Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz has said that Brussels's sanctions will not go unanswered.

