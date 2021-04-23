UrduPoint.com
EU Spokesman Says Full Dialogue With Russia Impossible Without Minsk Accords Adherence

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 10:40 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The European Union can only have a meaningful high-level dialogue with Russia after full implementation of the Minsk agreements on Donbas crisis settlement, spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday.

"All structured high level dialogues with Russia have been put on hold by the EU due to Russia's aggression in Ukraine since 2014 and its continued illegal annexation of Crimea.

The full implementation of the Minsk agreements remains crucial for any change in EU-Russia relations," Stano said in a comment for Sputnik, when asked if a security dialogue is possible after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's recent claim about Russia's alleged subversive activities in Europe.

Stano also expressed that belief that Russia has "consistently demonstrated, including recently, that it is not interested in engaging with the EU in a constructive dialogue."

