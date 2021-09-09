EU Spokesman Says New Afghan Government Not Something Taliban Promised

Afghanistan's temporary government does not look inclusive and representative, this is not something the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) promised, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Afghanistan's temporary government does not look inclusive and representative, this is not something the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) promised, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday.

"Looking at the Names which were announced.

This doesn't really look like an inclusive and representative government. This government is not something that the Taliban was promising. The first step they made is already not much in the expectations. We are looking forward to have in place a government in Afghanistan which will be reflecting the principle of inclusivity and being a representative body of the Afghan society," Stano said at a briefing.