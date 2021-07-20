EU Stance on Donbas Conflict Resolution Inconsistent - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The European Union's position on the conflict regulation in Donbas is inconsistent and contradictory, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said.

"I would be glad to highly appreciate these efforts. But this is not the case. The key reason for such a low assessment is the inconsistent position of both the European Union and most European countries regarding the Minsk agreements.

It contains two absolutely incompatible lines," Kozak said in an interview with the Politique Internationale magazine, the text of which was published on the website of the Russian Embassy in France.

According to the Kremlin official, everyone supports Mink agreements on the one hand but it is incompatible with the non-recognition of the status of Donbas as a party to the conflict and the mandate of Donbas representatives to resolve it.