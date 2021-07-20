UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Stance On Donbas Conflict Resolution Inconsistent - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

EU Stance on Donbas Conflict Resolution Inconsistent - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The European Union's position on the conflict regulation in Donbas is inconsistent and contradictory, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said.

"I would be glad to highly appreciate these efforts. But this is not the case. The key reason for such a low assessment is the inconsistent position of both the European Union and most European countries regarding the Minsk agreements.

It contains two absolutely incompatible lines," Kozak said in an interview with the Politique Internationale magazine, the text of which was published on the website of the Russian Embassy in France.

According to the Kremlin official, everyone supports Mink agreements on the one hand but it is incompatible with the non-recognition of the status of Donbas as a party to the conflict and the mandate of Donbas representatives to resolve it.

Related Topics

Russia France European Union Minsk

Recent Stories

Bike lifter, dacoit gangs busted; four arrested, e ..

6 minutes ago

Uffizi Gallery Protests Pornhub Use of Botticelli' ..

6 minutes ago

Water flow normal in KP rivers : PDMA

6 minutes ago

Sindh govt allocates Rs. 40m for renovation of sta ..

6 minutes ago

General Inspector of UAE Ministry of Interior emba ..

16 minutes ago

69,695 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.