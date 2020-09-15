EU Stands in Solidarity With Greece Amid Athens-Ankara Tensions in Mediterranean - Michel

The European Union stands in solidarity with Greece amid tensions with Turkey and prioritizes responding to the ongoing situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday during his visit to Athens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The European Union stands in solidarity with Greece amid tensions with Turkey and prioritizes responding to the ongoing situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday during his visit to Athens.

Michel traveled to Greece and met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss recent escalations in the region.

"Addressing the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean is a priority for the EU. Our solidarity is with you. Our objective is clear: stability and security in the whole region," Michel tweeted.

Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean have been brewing for many months around Turkey's exploration for gas in waters that Cyprus and Greece claim as their exclusive economic zones.

The situation was exacerbated this summer, as Turkey sent the Oruc Reis ship, accompanied by a fleet of military vessels, to drill in what Greece considers its continental shelf.

Last week, Oruc Reis left disputed waters, and Greece welcomed the move. Earlier in the day, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry, that a technical meeting between military delegations from two countries began at the NATO headquarters.