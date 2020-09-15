UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Stands In Solidarity With Greece Amid Athens-Ankara Tensions In Mediterranean - Michel

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:27 PM

EU Stands in Solidarity With Greece Amid Athens-Ankara Tensions in Mediterranean - Michel

The European Union stands in solidarity with Greece amid tensions with Turkey and prioritizes responding to the ongoing situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday during his visit to Athens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The European Union stands in solidarity with Greece amid tensions with Turkey and prioritizes responding to the ongoing situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday during his visit to Athens.

Michel traveled to Greece and met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss recent escalations in the region.

"Addressing the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean is a priority for the EU. Our solidarity is with you. Our objective is clear: stability and security in the whole region," Michel tweeted.

Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean have been brewing for many months around Turkey's exploration for gas in waters that Cyprus and Greece claim as their exclusive economic zones.

The situation was exacerbated this summer, as Turkey sent the Oruc Reis ship, accompanied by a fleet of military vessels, to drill in what Greece considers its continental shelf.

Last week, Oruc Reis left disputed waters, and Greece welcomed the move. Earlier in the day, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry, that a technical meeting between military delegations from two countries began at the NATO headquarters.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Turkey European Union Visit Athens Cyprus Greece Gas From

Recent Stories

Normalising ties between UAE and Israel a historic ..

28 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 86,879 COVID-19 t ..

44 minutes ago

ADJD Reinforces the Family Guidance Programmes wit ..

58 minutes ago

Framework being evolved to bring private sector in ..

43 seconds ago

Borrell's Tongue-Slip May Show Proficiency in Bela ..

44 seconds ago

Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Discuss Bilate ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.