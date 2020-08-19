EU Stands in Solidarity With Greece, Cyprus on Situation in Mediterranean - Michel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The European Union is in solidarity with Greece Cyprus and will look into the situation in the eastern Mediterranean in September, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"We expressed our full solidarity with Greece and Cyprus and we called and we affirmed our previous conclusions on the illegal drilling.

We agreed to revert to those issues during our meeting in September," Michel said at a press conference.