EU Stands With Belarusian People, Refuses Recognize Official Results - Michel

Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:20 PM

The European Union stands with the Belarusian people and refuses to acknowledge the validity of the results of the recent presidential election in Belarus, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The European Union stands with the Belarusian people and refuses to acknowledge the validity of the results of the recent presidential election in Belarus, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"The European Union stands in solidarity with the people of Belarus, and we don't accept impunity ...

We don't recognize the results presented by the Belarus authorities," Michel said at a press conference after an emergency video summit.

Michel went on to slam violent response against those protesting against the official election results.

"The violence against these peaceful protesters was shocking and unacceptable, we condemn this brutality and expect a full and transparent investigation," the president added.

