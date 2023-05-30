UrduPoint.com

EU Stands With NATO-Led KFOR In Peacekeeping Efforts In Kosovo - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 09:32 PM

The European Union supports the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) in its peacekeeping efforts in Kosovo and urges protesters to stop the violence, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The European Union supports the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) in its peacekeeping efforts in Kosovo and urges protesters to stop the violence, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"The European Union condemns in the strongest terms the violence in the north of Kosovo that we have seen in the last few days. Violent acts against citizens, against media, against law enforcement and KFOR troops are absolutely unacceptable and brings to a very dangerous situation. We, the European Union, we stand firmly behind NATO's KFOR in fulfilling its mandate in the interest of peace and stability in Kosovo," Borrell said at a press conference with Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic in Brussels.

The top EU diplomat also said he had been in contact with the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia and urged them to take steps to de-escalate the situation and restore peace.

He added that he expected the parties to the conflict to act responsibly.

"The European Union expects the parties to act responsibly and engage immediately in EU-facilitated dialogue to find a sustainable solution to the situation in the north that guarantees safety and security for all citizens and pave the way for the implementation of the agreement on the path to normalization," he said.

Borrell added that he was working to organize an urgent high-level meeting on the Kosovo crisis.

On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs came to municipal buildings in the northern Kosovo towns of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok to demand the withdrawal of police and the removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office after elections boycotted by Serbs. Police and KFOR troops were deployed to the protest sites. At least 52 Serbs and 25 NATO troops were injured in the clashes.

