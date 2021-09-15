EU Starts Accepting COVID-19 Passes From 7 More Countries

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union on Wednesday validated COVID-19 certificates issued by seven non-member nations, a reciprocal move that will allow for more travel across the EU's external borders

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The European Union on Wednesday validated COVID-19 certificates issued by seven non-member nations, a reciprocal move that will allow for more travel across the EU's external borders.

The new addition to the EU's digital certificate scheme includes Albania, Andorra, Faroe Islands, Israel, Monaco, Morocco and Panama.

"A total number of 42 countries - 27 EU Member States and 15 non-EU countries - are now taking part in the EU Digital COVID Certificate system," Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said.

The EU is working with other third countries on having them connected to the certificate system. The European Commission's digital initiative went live at the start of the holiday season in June, in a bid to revive the tourism industry.