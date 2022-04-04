UrduPoint.com

EU Starts Intensive Engagement Week On Sahel Food Crisis - EU Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 10:22 PM

EU commissioners are beginning a week of advanced dialogue and engagement with other countries to discuss and explore measures to resolve the food crisis in the Sahel and West Africa, the European Commission said on Monday

"Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, and Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, will participate this week in key multilateral events to address the food insecurity in the Sahel and West Africa," the statement said.

In the course of multilateral meetings, the EU will urge its partners to increase relief efforts to the region, beset by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and soaring food prices.

"On Monday, 4 April, Commissioner Urpilainen will address the General Assembly of the Sahel Alliance in Madrid to discuss its worsening food and nutrition situation, including the impact of the Russian aggression against Ukraine on the region," the statement said.

On April 6, Urpilainen and Lenarcic will take part in a top-level forum on Food Security and Nutrition in the Sahel and West Africa Region, co-managed by the EU, the OECD Sahel and West Africa Club, and the Global Network Against Food Crises. The event is focused on addressing the nutrition crisis by raising awareness and garnering support from international donors.

Last week, Urpilainen discussed the same issue as part of her visits to Niger, Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana. During the missions, which were held under the flag of the Global Gateway strategy and intended to promote cooperation on sustainable investments, the EU commissioner emphasized the importance of strong partnerships.

