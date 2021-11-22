EU starts J&J Covid vaccine booster evaluation

The EU's drug watchdog on Monday said it was evaluating an application by Johnson & Johnson for its Covid vaccine booster shot to be used on people aged 18 and over in the bloc

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 )

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) will carry out an accelerated assessment of data submitted by the company that markets the vaccine," the European Medicines Agency said, adding an outcome was "expected within weeks."