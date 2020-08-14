UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:44 AM

EU State Diplomats in Minsk Attend Memorial of Protesters Killed in Post-Election Riots

Ambassadors of a number of EU countries in Minsk have attended a spontaneous memorial of protesters at Pushkinskaya metro station who have been killed in ongoing demonstrations in Belarus, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Ambassadors of a number of EU countries in Minsk have attended a spontaneous memorial of protesters at Pushkinskaya metro station who have been killed in ongoing demonstrations in Belarus, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, a protester who tried to throw an unidentified explosive device at law enforcement officers was killed during the riots late on Monday. Another person is reported dead after being detained in the city of Gomel.

During his address, EU Ambassador to Belarus Dirk Schuebel said that he, as well as representatives of EU member states, grieved for the deaths that had already taken place in Belarus. The diplomat also called for the release of those detained during the rallies.

As of now, about one and a half thousand supporters of the Belarusian opposition have gathered at the Pushkinskaya metro station. There are no police at the scene, except for one traffic police officer who regulates the movement of cars at the crossroad.

People have been on the streets in Belarus since Sunday evening, when the election results showed incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote.

The demonstrations have been harshly suppressed by the security forces, with law enforcement officers using tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. Thousands of people were arrested and many journalists, both domestic and foreign, have gone missing.

