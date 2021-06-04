UrduPoint.com
EU Statements On Need To Talk With Russia From Position Of Strength Unacceptable - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 10:28 PM

Russia will not tolerate statements from Brussels saying that it is necessary to talk with Moscow from a position of strength, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russia will not tolerate statements from Brussels saying that it is necessary to talk with Moscow from a position of strength, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have clearly indicated that talking ... not just talking ... making statements that you need to do deal with Russia only from a position of strength is unacceptable," Zakharova said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that Russia will "not tolerate" such statements.

